More than 100 new citizens take oath at Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) – Around 100 people have become American citizens in a Fourth of July ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

WJLA-TV reports the new citizens who took the Oath of Allegiance on Tuesday are from about 45 different countries including Canada, Iran and Nepal.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, about 15,000 people were expected to become naturalized citizens in ceremonies across the country Tuesday.

The ceremony at Mount Vernon in northern Virginia was one of more than 65 across the country. Another took place at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville.

