MMR Driver Chad Finchum to Compete in Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway

ABINGDON, VA — Chad Finchum will make his second start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series competing in the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Finchum will field the No.40 entry for MBM Motorsports. Overstock Mercantile, a discount retail store based in Chilhowie, VA, and Buddy Gregg RVs & Motor Homes, based out of Knoxville, TN will serve as Finchum’s primary sponsors for the event.

Finchum, from Knoxville, TN, has earned over 1,000 wins across multiple racing series and disciplines including INEX Bandalero Series, Legends Car Series, the NASCAR Whelen All American Series, and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Finchum has 17 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with five top-10 finishes to his credit. Most notably, Finchum secured his first victory in the series at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016 while competing for Martin-McClure Racing. Finchum also held the title of Tennessee Whelen All American Series Champion in 2013.

In his first NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, at Dover International Speedway, Finchum qualified for the event in 31st position and quickly moved through the field before an engine failure took him out of competition at lap 105. Finchum finished the event in 34th position.