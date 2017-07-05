Missing woman found in wooded area in Greene Co. to be charged with public intoxication

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A woman who was reported missing Tuesday and was later found in a wooded area near a campground in Greene County will be facing a public intoxication charge.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials, Patricia Ann Booker Triantas, 48, was reported missing from the Horse Creek Campground area. Officials believed at the time that she was possibly in danger because she was without food or water.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene to search for Triantas, including the Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Forest Service, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad.

Greene County detectives said she was later found by a camper and a forest ranger on a bluff in a nearby wooded area around 4 p.m.

Rescue teams found one of her flip flips before she was spotted at the top of a mountain. Crews said they heard her yelling.

When she was found, Triantas was reportedly partially clothes and had cuts on her feet. Using a rope to get her down from the bluff, it took crews nearly four hours to get her down.

She was then taken to Laughlin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Greene County officials told us Wednesday evening that once Triantas is released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office will be charging her with public intoxication because of suspected drug use.

