Man, woman arrested for allegedly aiding Greeneville escaped inmate

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two people, a man and a woman, are now behind bars for allegedly aiding in the escape of a Greeneville inmate.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 Jeremy Woodby and Melinda Babb are both charged with accessory after the fact to escape, a felony. Woodby and Babb were arrested on Tuesday morning.

They allegedly aided inmate Charles Lawson who escaped from a work detail on Sunday. In addition, both are being held behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Lawson is one of two Greene County inmates who re

main on the run after recently escaping from Greeneville police custody.

Last Tuesday, Rex Gray walked away from a work detail and then on Sunday, Lawson escaped and stole a truck belonging to the Town of Greeneville.

Police spotted Lawson driving the truck early Monday morning, but Lawson managed to get away. Later that morning, police recovered the stolen truck, which had been repainted black – said investigators.

Earlier this week, Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins told News Channel 11 he is putting a temporary hold on the inmate work detail program.

If you have any information that can help deputies find Gray or Lawson call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-972-7000.