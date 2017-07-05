Kingsport eatery Nick’s Restaurant to add second location in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A well-known Kingsport restaurant will soon add a second location in Johnson City.

Our crews spotted a sign for Nick’s Restaurant up at the former Dixie Barbeque Company, Inc. restaurant on North Roan Street.

The owner’s son spoke to our photographer who said the family business would soon be expanding to that location, after purchasing the space from Dixie Barbeque.

He said the menu at the Johnson City location will be the same as the Kingsport location, and said they hope to open the restaurant sometime in August.

