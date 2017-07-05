King University’s Pitts adds Hewitt to round out staff

BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University Head Men’s Basketball Coach George Pitts rounded out his staff with the hiring of alum Brian Hewitt. Hewitt (’13) played for Coach Pitts and was an assistant coach for the Tornado during the 2015-16 season.



“After many weeks of looking at resumes, doing interviews, talking to people, and praying, I have decided to hire Brian Hewitt as our new assistant basketball coach,” Pitts said. “Brian is familiar to many at King. He was an all-conference player as a student and spent the 2015-16 season as a volunteer assistant coach here, and I’m excited about Brian joining our staff. The main thing that set him apart is his passion for King University and how much he wanted to be coaching our guys here at King.”

As a volunteer assistant, Hewitt helped the Tornado win their second regular season Conference Carolinas title and first Conference Carolinas Tournament championship in 2015-16. That season, King went 25-7, earning their second NCAA Tournament berth.

“It is a privilege to be able to continue my coaching career at my alma mater,” Hewitt said. “To be able to come back and coach at the University that I fell in love with as a player is extremely exciting. I look forward to continuing the excellence and tradition that is King basketball and learning everything that I can from such an established and accomplished coach as Coach Pitts. My wife Amy and I are looking forward to what the future holds for both of us here at King.”

Following his graduation, Hewitt was an assistant coach for John Dyer at Sullivan East High School for two seasons from 2013-15, helping the Patriots to a conference championship. Following his stint as an assistant for King, Hewitt was an Associate Head Coach at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. in 2016-17.

While playing for the Tornado, Hewitt was selected first team All-Conference Carolinas, and helped King earn their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2011-12. He remains the all-time leader in school history with 193 career steals and scored more than 1,000 points in his career. He also ranks sixth in program history with 200 three-point baskets and third with 448 assists.

Hewitt earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management from King University.