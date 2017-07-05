Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department announces events to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – July is National Park and Recreation Month, and the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has plenty of things planned to keep you busy. Recreation Services Manager Sam Miller joined Amy Lynn on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities at Noon to reveal some of the events in which you can take part.

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has a variety of fun activities planned for all ages and abilities. The department will also do “Park Pop-ins” during the month of July. Employees will distribute prizes during their visits, and you never know where they will show up.

Here’s a list of some of the activities planned in July:

July 6 – Senior’s Hip Hikers – Memorial Park Community Center – 7:30 am (car pool). Hikers will take a

challenging hike on Sam’s Gap. There is no charge for the program.

July 6 – Lakeside Concert with Model City Wrecking Crew – Winged Deer Park – 7 -9 pm. Bring lawn chair or

blanket and enjoy a free concert. Concessions available on site.

July 7 – Friday Night Dance with the Shooter Band – Memorial Park Community Center – 7-10 pm. Admission

$5/person.

July 13 – Lakeside Concert with Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band – Winged Deer Park – 7-9 pm. Free!

July 15 – Get Your Play On Saturday in the Park – Memorial Park Community Center – A free family event

featuring loads of outdoor fun with old-fashioned games, inflatables, food, music, and entertainment. Come

show us how you Get Your Play On!

July 20 – Lakeside Concert with Asylum Suite – Winged Deer park – 7-9 pm. Free!

July 21 – Friday Night Dance with Kids Our Age – Memorial Park Community Center – 7-10 pm. Admission

$5/person. Veterans with ID are admitted Free!

For additional information about any of the events planned during the month of July, call 423.283.5815.