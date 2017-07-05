Four people facing charges after Greene Co. drug bust

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Four people are facing charges after police officers discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia at home in Greeneville.

The Greeneville Police Department says officers responded to a report of an explosion at the 100 block of Pearl Alley Monday evening.

During their investigation, officers say they discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the home. A search of the residence uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as a large amount of plastic bags, spoons, and syringes, according to the police report.

Police arrested Vickie Gray, Walter Berfield, Latasha Fletcher, and Patricia Anderson at the scene. All four are facing multiple drug charges.