Eastman Credit Union building office space in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The city of Kingsport is considering moving forward with a road project, paving the way to a new development site.

News Channel 11 learned Eastman Credit Union will build an office space at the site, between Wilcox Drive and the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The city will use property tax revenue from the business for a $1.5 million road project, extending an existing road leading into the Kingsport Aquatic Center and building a new one connecting it with Wilcox Drive.

Kingsport leaders said the business will create 50 to 75 new jobs within the first 18 months of opening with the ability to expand to about 200.

“We’re so happy that ECU chose Kingsport to build this new service and this office building providing a good number of jobs, professional jobs in Kingsport,” said Assistant City Manager for Operations, Ryan McReynolds.

Construction on the road project is expected to begin this fall.

