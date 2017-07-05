Daniel Norris struggles, Tigers’ comeback falls short in loss to Giants

DETROIT — On the brink of a big comeback, Detroit Tigers came up just short. Twice.

Instead of an encouraging win, the Tigers are left to mull another subpar performance by starting pitcher Daniel Norris in his final start before the All-Star Break.

Norris lasted only four innings as the Tigers fell to the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

The Tigers started the seventh inning with four consecutive base hits. All four runners scored, but the Tigers missed an opportunity to tie or take the lead when Justin Upton struck out with two on to end the inning.

The Tigers had another chance to tie in the eighth, but Mikie Mahtook struck out to strand a runner at second.

NOTABLE

* Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez had the 1,998th and 1,999th hits of his career Wednesday night. The first was soft chopper up the middle in the seventh that scored two runs. An inning later, he rapped a two-out double off the wall in right-center.

* Former Tigers prospect Gorkys Hernandez made his debut at Comerica Park by getting three hits — two of them infield singles — for the Giants on Wednesday.

The journeyman infielder never made it to the big leagues with the Tigers. He was dealt to the Atlanta Braves along with Jair Jurrjens in exchange for Edgar Renteria after the 2007 season.