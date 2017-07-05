Body found believed to be missing Tennessee teen

ETOWAH (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigating said they are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road in Etowah.

Susan Niland, a spokesperson for TBI, said a person found the body of a woman Tuesday on Charles Street in Etowah. TBI has opened a death investigation with the assistance of Etowah Police Department and McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 1, Kelsey Burnette, 18, was reported missing to the Etowah Police Department. She was last seen in Etowah around 5:00 a.m. walking.

Niland said investigators have not positively identified the body. She said they are waiting for verification by the medical examiner’s office.

Etowah PD have been going through the trash outside this Athens Pike home. A body was found behind the home yesterday pic.twitter.com/HMnMucxLPK — Brandon Evans (@brandonevansnc9) July 5, 2017