WATCH LIVE – Kingsport Pops: July 4th Celebration

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 will be livestreaming Kingsport Pops: July 4th Celebration right here on WJHL.com.

The concert — set for 8 p.m. in downtown Kingsport — will be held in the 1st block of Broad Street, and will feature musical entertainment by Song of the Mountains.

If you can’t make it to the celebration in Kingsport, we’ll bring you a live look of the celebration right to your computer, tablet or mobile device, including the fireworks display set to start around 9:45 p.m.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith is emceeing tonight’s Fourth of July event in Kingsport.

