VIDEO: Black bear swims across South Holston Lake in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – You may remember Johnson City Bear, well it’s time to meet his cousin South Holston Bear.

Amy Altizer posted a video of the bear in motion on her Facebook page and the post is going viral.

You see in the pictures a black bear got up close to her boat as they passed on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.

Altizer captured video of the bear as it swam to the shore and climbed out — enjoying the summertime weather on Friday.

Here’s a fun fact, the black bear is a close relative of the polar bear– both are exceptionally strong swimmers according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.