VIDEO: Black bear swims across South Holston Lake in Sullivan County

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: Amy Altizer)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – You may remember  Johnson City Bear, well it’s time to meet his cousin South Holston Bear.

Amy Altizer posted a video of the bear in motion on her Facebook page and the post is going viral.

You see in the pictures a black bear got up close to her boat as they passed on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.

Altizer captured video of the bear as it swam to the shore and climbed out — enjoying the summertime weather on Friday.

Here’s a fun fact, the black bear is a close relative of the polar bear– both are exceptionally strong swimmers according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s