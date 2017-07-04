VA gubernatorial candidates have different views on fireworks legalization



RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – The legalization of fireworks is now a matter of contention in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

The Republican and Democrat nominees competing to be Virginia’s next governor have different views when it comes to fireworks legalization.

Currently in Virginia, only novelty fireworks are legal. Consumer-grade fireworks that shoot projectiles into the air are illegal.

Last week, Republican candidate Ed Gillespie said he would push to legalize aerial fireworks in the Commonwealth. Gillespie says legalization would create jobs and increase tax revenue.

But his opponent, Lieutenant Governor Dr. Ralph Northam is saying he is against legalization. The Democratic candidate says he opposes legalization consumer-grade fireworks because he has seen too many injuries.