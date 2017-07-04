Unicoi County holds annual Freedom Festival

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County held its annual ‘Freedom Festival’ for Independence Day on Tuesday.

The free event took place at Unicoi Elementary School.

There was music, food, and fireworks.

The Shepherd family say they love to come back year after year.

“Good old fashioned country good time, we have live bands down there all the time. They do the fireworks as it gets dark. Consession stands with the food and stuff and just friends and family all come out and get together in the county,” said Clay Shepherd.

The event also had a kids zone which was a new addition this year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.