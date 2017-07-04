Speaker of the House Harwell makes stop in Tri-Cities; says decision about governor run coming this month

(WJHL) – Speaker of the House Beth Harwell made a stop in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday.

While she said Tuesday’s visit was just to enjoy the different parades around the area, she said she came to the region yesterday to see the new aerospace park project at Tri-Cities Airport.

News Channel 11 asked Harwell if she had made her decision yet to run for Tennessee’s next governor, and she said she’s “leaning that way.”

“I’m just getting my team together and just wanted to continue to reach out to folks and lay some good groundwork,” Harwell said.

Harwell said she will make her final decision this month.

