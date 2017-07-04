Kingsport salon offers free haircuts for veterans on July 4

Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities salon wanted to give back to our nation’s veterans on this holiday.

The JCPenney salon in the Fort Henry mall in Kingsport offered free haircuts to anyone with a valid military ID.

When we spoke to stylist Aleena Sweeney, she said being able to give back to those who have defended our freedom this July 4th had an even more special meaning.

“My uncle was in Vietnam, and we lost him in 72′, means so much to give back to these men and women who are over there fighting for us,” Sweeney said.

By 4:30 Monday afternoon the salon said around 15 veterans had come into the salon for a free haircut.

