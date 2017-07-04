Independence Day Patriotic Ceremony in Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Tuesday morning in Abingdon, the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Patriotic Ceremony.

The event took place at Sinking Spring Cemetery in Abingdon.

The ceremony is meant to honor all of the soldiers from different wars and to commemorate 13 wars during a memorial wreath ceremony.

Each year, students who won the “Good Citizen Award” and flag and history essay contests are invited to read their winning essays.

Black Fort’s Fort Chapter DAR Regent, Lila Thurmond, says this event is important.

“It needs to be recognized, the wars need to be recognized and need to recognize the young men and women who sacrificed for us all of the time,” Thurmond said.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, there was also a moment of silence and a gun salute.

