Hawkins Co. man arrested, accused of trying to run over his wife

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of trying to run over his wife.

Officers arrested Willard Clouston of Rogersville.

Clouston’s wife told police the two were arguing over money on Thursday, when she eventually walked off with their children.

She says Willard then got into his vehicle, drove towards her, and hit a ditch.

She told officers that Willard then backed up, almost hitting her, then drove away.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Willard and charged him with aggravated assault.