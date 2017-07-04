Greeneville celebrates Independence Day with something for everybody

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville’s “American Downtown” celebration got underway this Tuesday at the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
The celebration kicked off with a parade starting at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Salute to Service.”
Grand Marshal was Stewart Kilgore, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a retiree of the Greeneville Police Department.
There was a kids zone as well as food vendors and live music throughout the evening.
There was an outdoor movie at 9 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.
The fireworks were launched from the hill behind Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium.
There was also the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating contest.
The contest offered $150 for first prize and $50 for second.
Admission to American Downtown was free.
Events of the night are scheduled until 10:30 p.m.
