Greeneville celebrates Independence Day with something for everybody

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville’s “American Downtown” celebration got underway this Tuesday at the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.

The celebration kicked off with a parade starting at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Salute to Service.”

Grand Marshal was Stewart Kilgore, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a retiree of the Greeneville Police Department.

There was a kids zone as well as food vendors and live music throughout the evening.

There was an outdoor movie at 9 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks were launched from the hill behind Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium.

There was also the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating contest.

The contest offered $150 for first prize and $50 for second.

Admission to American Downtown was free.

Events of the night are scheduled until 10:30 p.m.

