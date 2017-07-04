Greene Co. Sheriff making changes after two inmates escape

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – After two inmates escaped from work detail over the past week, the sheriff of Greene County says he is making changes.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins says he is putting a temporary hold on the inmate work detail program.

There have been two cases of inmates escaping over the past week. Last Tuesday, inmate Rex Gray walked away from work detail. Then on Sunday, inmate Charles Lawson also escaped while on work detail. Both remain at large.

Investigators tell us Lawson stole a truck belonging to the Town of Greeneville after he escaped. Police spotted Lawson driving the truck early Monday morning. A pursuit ensued, but Lawson managed to get away.

Police later recovered the stolen truck. They tell us Lawson had painted the truck black overnight in an attempt to disguise it.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gray or Lawson, you are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-972-7000.