Greene Co. deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 48-year-old woman.
According to GCSO Det. Michelle Holt, Patricia Ann Booker Triantas was reported missing from the Horse Creek Campground area.
Triantas was last seen on Monday morning at a nearby campsite, wearing a navy blue T-shirt, possibly jeans and was reportedly barefoot.
She was also wearing her hair in a ponytail and was wearing glasses.
Holt said Triantas has a phone, but said it is not working.
According to Holt, they believe she may be in danger because Triantas is without food or water.
Anyone who has seen Triantas is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 798-1800, or call 911.
