Fire destroys Bristol, TN trailer home

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(Source: Christy Taylor)

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The American Red Cross is stepping in after a fire destroyed a trailer on V.I. Ranch Road in Bristol, TN.

According to the 421 Volunteer Fire Department, at least one person lived inside the trailer, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

(Source: Christy Taylor)

 

The call came in around 8:49 p.m. on Monday night and it took crews about three hours to put out the fire.

Crews told News Channel 11 there was no damage to any other structures. The American Red Cross is providing assistance for the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s