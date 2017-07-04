Fire destroys Bristol, TN trailer home

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The American Red Cross is stepping in after a fire destroyed a trailer on V.I. Ranch Road in Bristol, TN.

According to the 421 Volunteer Fire Department, at least one person lived inside the trailer, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

The call came in around 8:49 p.m. on Monday night and it took crews about three hours to put out the fire.

Crews told News Channel 11 there was no damage to any other structures. The American Red Cross is providing assistance for the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.