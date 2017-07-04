Congressman invites Rep. Steve Scalise to UT-LSU football game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – As Rep. Steve Scalise (R), LA-District 1, recovers from last month’s shooting, his friend Rep. Phil Roe (R), TN-District 1, is offering him an invitation to attend the University of Tennessee-Louisiana State University football game later this year.

Rep. Roe says House Majority Whip Scalise was supposed to be in Pigeon Forge this week vacationing with his family after he encouraged him to do so several years ago.

“I’ve invited him to the LSU-UT football game in November and hopefully, he’ll be well enough then,” Rep. Roe said of the Louisiana congressman. “He’s had a very, very serious injury. (He’s) just out of bed. He’s not able to eat yet, but he is getting better.”

Rep. Roe says he texted Rep. Scalise just the other day and sent him a video message along with more than 150 colleagues.

