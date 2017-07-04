Bailey picks up 1st win since Aug. 12, Reds beat Rockies 8-1

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) – Homer Bailey went six solid innings for his first win since Aug. 12, Billy Hamilton had a two-out, two-run single after missing a game with a bothersome back and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Jose Peraza, Scott Schebler and pinch-hitter Scooter Gennett added homers for the Reds, who have won three of their last 18 road games.

The injury-plagued Bailey (1-2) scattered eight hits in the longest of his three starts this season. The right-hander with two career no-hitters was on the disabled list until June 24 as he recovered from offseason surgery to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow.

Kyle Freeland (8-7) struggled early before settling down. He gave up five runs over 5 1/3 innings in his third straight loss.

The 31-year-old Bailey has been limited to 11 starts since 2015 due to an assortment of arm injuries.