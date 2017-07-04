JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Pepsi Fireworks Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Hall kicked off as it does every year, with lots of musical entertainment and food vendors, as families from around the region await the much anticipated fireworks show.

News Channel 11’s Sara Diamond was the emcee for this year’s event.

This year’s entertainment was Clare Dunn, Austin Moody, Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier and Ashley Tragler.

A car, and other great prizes, were given away at the Pepsi Fireworks Independence Day Celebration Tuesday night.

