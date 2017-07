(WSPA) – Asheville Police took a ride on a homemade water slide Sunday afternoon after receiving a street complaint.

Katlen Joyce Smith posted the videos to Facebook.

Asheville Police posted this on their Facebook page:

“When it’s hot…and your responding to a street complaint…and there’s a fun way to cool down…you take advantage of a giant slip and slide. Officers Joe Jones and Carrie Lee enjoy a refreshing moment with some kids in Oakley!”