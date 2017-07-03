Top-50 in-state defensive lineman commits to Vols

By Published:
247SPORTS

JACKSON —  Top-50 defensive lineman Greg Emerson of North Side High School in Jackson, Tenn., announced Monday on NFL Network that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3 Emerson, who recently said he has slimmed down to 257 pounds, chose the Vols over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Ole Miss and Oregon, giving Tennessee its 16th known commitment.

He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2018 class and the No. 1 player from the state of Tennessee.

Emerson made the announcement during a televised portion of Nike’s The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Ore., where he suffered a leg/ankle injury on Sunday. Emerson posted on his Twitter account Sunday that he “will be back and running” within four to six weeks.

 

BY 247SPORTS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s