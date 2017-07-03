Top-50 in-state defensive lineman commits to Vols

JACKSON — Top-50 defensive lineman Greg Emerson of North Side High School in Jackson, Tenn., announced Monday on NFL Network that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3 Emerson, who recently said he has slimmed down to 257 pounds, chose the Vols over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Ole Miss and Oregon, giving Tennessee its 16th known commitment.

He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2018 class and the No. 1 player from the state of Tennessee.

Emerson made the announcement during a televised portion of Nike’s The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Ore., where he suffered a leg/ankle injury on Sunday. Emerson posted on his Twitter account Sunday that he “will be back and running” within four to six weeks.

BY 247SPORTS