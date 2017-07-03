THP investigating I-26 crash near Exit 34 in Unicoi County; eastbound lanes closed

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that happened this afternoon on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County.

The crash reportedly happened on I-26 eastbound just before you get to Exit 34.

Both eastbound lanes have closed due to the crash, but traffic is still able to move along the shoulder of the road.

Very few details have been released about the crash, but photos sent from one of our photographers at the scene shows an orange buggy-type vehicle in the middle of the road.

THP is investigating the crash.

