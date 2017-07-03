Kingsport man arrested for indecent exposure outside shopping center; Posts bond

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Larry Hildebrand (Source: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police arrested a man they said admitted to performing a “lewd act” while sitting in his car outside a retail store located on East Stone Drive.

The incident was reported around Saturday afternoon in the Kingsport Pavillion Shopping Center around 4:00 p.m.

Larry Hildebrand, 50, faces indecent exposure charges after witnesses in the store reported he was sitting in a car exposing himself and performing a lewd act, in the fire lane in front of Kohls.

That’s when people inside the store said they saw the man exposing himself.

Investigators say Hildebrand admitted to the crime, saying he did not think anybody would notice.

Hildebrand was released from jail after posting a $1500 bond.

