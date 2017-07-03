Kentucky pharmacist sentenced to 30 years for illegally selling pills

This undated photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows fake Oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl that were seized and submitted to bureau crime labs. Street fentanyl is increasingly dangerous to users, with thousands of deaths in recent years blamed on the man-made opiate. But police say officers are at risk, too, because the drug can be inhaled if powder becomes airborne, or it can be absorbed through the skin. Fentanyl is sometimes placed in tablets of counterfeit prescription drugs, but also comes in the form of patches, powder and even sprays. (Tommy Farmer/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky pharmacist convicted of illegally distributing hundreds of thousands of prescription pain pills has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Lexington said in a news release that 41-year-old Lonnie Hubbard was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in February on more than 70 counts, including money laundering and illegal dispensing of oxycodone, hydrocodone and pseudoephedrine.

Hubbard operated Rx Discount of Berea. He was indicted in 2015 on allegations that he distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Hubbard sold to addicts and drug traffickers from Madison, Rockcastle, Laurel, Clay and other Kentucky counties. Customers visited pain clinics in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, and Georgia to get illegitimate prescriptions from clinics. Hubbard would charge $600 to $1,000 to fill the prescriptions.

