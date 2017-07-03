JCPD receives new tips in missing woman case, concern continues to grow in community

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police continue searching for a missing Johnson City woman. Investigators say they have gotten new tips that they they are now looking into.

46-year-old Sebia Archer hasn’t been seen by family members in almost two months. she was last known to be at a gas station on Cherokee Road in Johnson City.

Archer also goes by the name Sheba Daniels. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 18th.

“She’s fun, she’s nice to be around and everything,” Bonnie Tubbs said.

Take Bonnie Tubbs, she’s known Archer for about a year.

“She comes over my house all the time,” Tubbs said.

Like family members, Bonnie is also pleading for her neighbor and good friend’s safe return.

“I would tell her that I love her, and I wish she could come back I wish she would come back because I miss her,” Tubbs said.

Family members tell me Archer was last seen walking down Cherokee road in Johnson City headed to a nearby gas station. It was at that Road Runner gas where family members say Archer got into a car with an unknown male.

“They said that she was getting into a dark colored older model vehicle with a gentleman,” Valorie Houk said.

Last week Archer’s daughter valorie houk told us her mother had last made contact with a family member through text messages.

“He received a text message from her at 8:25, simply said i’m making this for supper and she said good because she was hungry, she was going to the gas station and she would be right back home and she just never returned,” Houk said.

Johnson City Police say they have new tips from people in the community that may have seen Archer shortly after she was last seen.

“We thing she’s probably still here nearby and just want to get the public to help us locate her,” Sergeant Don Shepard with Johnson City Police said.

Bonnie Tubbs has been taking every opportunity to do just that, search for her friend and lead her back home.

“I take the bus everyday and look around and everything and I’ve hoping maybe i would spot her walking along side the road and tell her to go on home,” Tubbs said.

Anyone who may know where Archer is is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158, send a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411(TIP411), or send a top to http://www.citizenobserver.com.

Messages can also be sent to JCPD’s webiste at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

