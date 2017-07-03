Greene Co. Inmate escapes from work detail, steals government vehicle

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s office are searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies are currently searching for 24-year-old Charles Lawson. He is now facing escape and multiple other charges. Lawson was on a work crew Sunday afternoon when he ran from custody. Investigators say Lawson stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks and Recreation.

Officers spotted the truck overnight and they say it appears it has been painted blank and the tags have been removed. He was last spotted near Mosheim.

The vehicle was a 2007 white Ford F-350 4-door with “Town of Greeneville” on the doors. It has a bent tailgate with government tags. TN Government tag: GY0397. Lawson was last seen this afternoon on Old Asheville Highway in the South Greene Community.

If you have any information on Lawson or know his location, call your local law enforcement or 911. As always, you may send info by FB message or by texting 423-588-9945. You may also call our anonymous tip line at 423-972-7000.