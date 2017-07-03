Independence Day Celebration 2017: Send us your pics!

Independence Day Celebration 2017
Independence Day Celebration 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Multiple crashes with injuries reported on Lynn Garden Dr.
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
-
Martin Stiegwardt named new head of ETSU’s tennis program
-
Knoxville-based company recalls hummus
-
Johnson City seeks suspects in counterfeit money case
-
Manufacturer to build new plant in Hawkins County, creating 60 jobs
-
Traffic Stop leads to Felony Drug Charges
-
Meth lab bust results in multiple arrests
-
Meth lab bust results in multiple arrests
(WJHL) – Here’s a call out for pictures of your family having fun this 4th of July holiday. Many communities in the Tri-Cities region put on spectacular fireworks shows. Do you have any pictures from those events?
Do you have any pictures from parades or how about photos of your patriotic pets? We want your Independence Day holiday moments. Just send them to news@wjhl.com or tag us on social media @WJHL11.
Follow us: