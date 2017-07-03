Independence Day Celebration 2017: Send us your pics!

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

Independence Day Celebration 2017

(Source: Sarah B. )

(WJHL) – Here’s a call out for pictures of your family having fun this 4th of July holiday. Many communities in the Tri-Cities region put on spectacular fireworks shows. Do you have any pictures from those events?

Do you have any pictures from parades or how about photos of your patriotic pets? We want your Independence Day holiday moments. Just send them to news@wjhl.com or tag us on social media @WJHL11.

