Greene Co. inmate found unresponsive in jail cell, dies in hospital

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Jail officials confirmed an inmate passed away Sunday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to Greene County Jail administrator Roger Willett, Robert Allen Belt, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:40 p.m.

Officers at the jail called 911 and performed CPR before he was taken to Laughlin Memorial Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy was performed on Belt’s body, but the report is not yet complete pending the toxicology report.

Foul play is not suspected in Belt’s death.

Belt was originally booked into the jail on June 22 on charges of failure to appear, theft of $1,000-10,000 and violation of probation out of Sessions Court.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.