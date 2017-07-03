Dogs attack Jonesborough man; Woman cited

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was taken to the hospital after police said he was attacked by two dogs in the town’s neighborhood.

Officers said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Depot Street around 9:48 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, while receiving emergency medical treatment, told Jonesborough police he was walking east on Depot Street when passed the home and two dogs came out of the front door and attacked him. He said the dogs started biting his left arm.

The owner ran outside and, after some attempts, she eventually was able to gain control of the dogs.

The dog owner told police she left the front door open with a barrier gate, similar to an accordion-style child doorway gate. The 8-month-old dog burst through the gate first, said the owner in a report, and the 5-year-old dog ran out afterward.

The victim was later taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for further treatment to his left arm and right hand.

The dog owner was cited for dogs running at large.