Daughter accused of killing former Carter Co. constable enters insanity plea

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Carter County woman accused of shooting and killing her father pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in court Monday.

Sonya Babb, charged with first-degree murder in the death of her father — retired Carter County Constable Kenneth Younce — entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in court Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at Younce’s home on McKeehan Ridge Road on Jan. 27, 2016. Younce was shot in the chest with a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Babb had originally admitted to killing her father with his own gun, according to a court affidavit.

Babb’s other charges related to the incident were also dismissed on Monday.

