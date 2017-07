They just had their grand opening, but the word on the street is that Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Johnson City is definitely a little slice of heaven when it comes to great sweets. Lee Acres and Jennie Bolus join us in the kitchen to tell us about what Buttermilk Sky Pie has to offer.

Lee and Jennie talk about their favorite pies, and the store’s best sellers.

For more, visit their website.