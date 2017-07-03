8-year-old girl killed, other juvenile injured in ATV crash in Buchanan Co.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Buchanan County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies said an 8-year-old girl died following an ATV accident in the Coon Branch Road section of Hurley, Va. on Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the ATV accident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on a trail in a wooded area off of Coon Branch Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the 8-year-old, who had died from injuries sustained in the accident.

A second female juvenile was also on the ATV with the 8-year-old and was taken to Buchanan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the release, investigators believe the accident was caused by a mechanical failure on the ATV.

Deputies said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

The 8-year-old girl and the second female juvenile were reportedly not wearing helmets while on the ATV.

According to the release, the 8-year-old girl’s body was taken to Buchanan General Hospital for examination by the local coroner.

The Knox Creek Fire Department, the Russell Prater Fire Department and Rescue 33 Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff’s office in the accident.

“My heart goes out to the family of the little girls involved in this tragic accident,” Sheriff Ray Foster said. “I want them to know my office is there for anything they need during this tough time. I would like to remind everyone who enjoys the outdoors to be especially careful this holiday season.”

