Volunteer fire departments selling fireworks to raise money

WATAUGA, TN (WJHL) – Holiday shoppers can get into the Fourth of July spirit while also helping out local volunteer fire departments.

Several departments are selling fireworks as a way to raise money.

Officials at Watauga Volunteer Fire Department said they have more than 300 different fireworks for sale, and they said they will use the money raised to fund things like equipment and insurance costs.

“We appreciate the people coming out and buying from the departments in general. It’s really really helpful and needed,” said Fire Chief Ben Colbaugh.

The Watauga Volunteer Fire Department will continue selling fireworks until July 5.

According to Watauga VFD’s secretary, the following Carter County and Washington County departments are also selling fireworks:

-Central VFD, 214 Hopson Rd., Johnson City

-Elk Mills Poga VFD, 107 Poga Rd., Butler

-Hampton Valley Forge VFD, Hwy 19E, Elizabethton

-Stoney Creek VFD, Hwy 91, Elizabethton

-Roan Mountain VFD, 8478 Hwy 19E, Roan Mountain

-Watauga VFD, 100 S 4th St., Watauga

-Fall Branch VFD, 106 Ruritan Rd., Fall Branch

-Gray VFD, 107 Gray Ruritan Dr., Gray

-Limestone VFD, 3865 Old State Route 34, Limestone