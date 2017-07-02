Three people injured in Unicoi Co. car crash

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a Unicoi County car crash that left three people injured.

It happened on State Route 395, near Bear Wallow Flat, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

THP says a car was traveling West on SR 395 “at a high rate of speed” when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

A preliminary crash report from THP lists Alan Simmons, 27, as the driver. Norrin Campbell, 19, and Alexis Roberts, 20, were passengers.

According to THP, all three were injured and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

