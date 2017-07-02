Sycamore Shoals hosts Independence on the Frontier

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Folks in the Tri-Cities got the chance to step back in time and explore 18th century life this weekend.

Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton hosted Independence on the Frontier.

Organizers said the idea is to show attendees how people would have reacted to the news of independence in 1776.

“You can just get so much out of a book. And you will retain so much out of what you read but if you can see it, smell it, touch it… it’s going to stick with you,” said Museum Curator Chad Bogart.

The event wrapped up Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Organizers expect more than 600 people stopped by this weekend.

