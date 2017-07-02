Jonesborough Days Festival wraps up with fireworks show

By Published:

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town celebrated its annual Jonesborough Days Festival this weekend.

The festival kicked off Friday, packed with activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

There were homemade crafts and food vendors as well as live music, attracting attendees from both near and far.

“All the homemade things are so beautiful as you can see I’ve got a dozen things here to take home with me, I hope I can get them all in my suitcase,” said Debbie Rocha.

The festival wraps up Sunday with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

