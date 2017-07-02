Honor flight holds benefit concert for upcoming trip to Washington D.C.

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday in Gray people had the opportunity to support local veterans at an all day concert.

Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee is an organization that helps dozens of veterans every year make a trip to Washington D.C.

President of Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee, Edie Lowry, said they are preparing to take their 11th trip to the capital in October.

Saturday’s concert featured a line up of different artists who performed at the Appalachian Fairgrounds from 1pm-midnight.

Lowry said each trip costs around $18,000 and if it wasn’t for the community’s support the trips wouldn’t be possible.

“From WWII, Korean, Vietnam, that were taking, every one of those guys went out and sacrificed their lives, and a lot of them didn’t get to come home, and because of that we honor them, and the ones we take on the trip, every one of them follows us in our hearts,” Lowry said.

Lowry said they have other fundraisers and events planned in the coming months.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.