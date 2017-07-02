Garrett Whitfield wins East Tennessee Amateur on playoff hole

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Former Science Hill Hilltopper, Garrett Whitfield, defeated Lucas Armstrong on a playoff hole to win the East Tennessee Amateur on Sunday.

Whitfield’s second shot on the playoff hole hit the green and rolled to within a few feet of the cup. Armstrong sent his second shot into the bunker and needed three following shots to find the bottom of the cup. Whitfield two putted on the green to secure his victory.

Whitfield shot a 66 Sunday after heating up on the back nine of the course. Whitfield dropped in birdies on three of the final five holes and thanked his caddie for it.

“William, my caddie, gave me really good advice on the alignment of my and ever since then, the rest of the back nine, I was hitting good shots and making putts,” Whitfield said. “I was definitely clutch down the stretch. I birdied three out of the last five. Winning this, I mean, it’s cool. My friend (Jack Rhea) won it last year, so it’s cool to be able to experience a win during a good season already. So I’m happy for it, definitely.”

Top ten:

Garrett Whitfield 70-70-66–206* (Won on first playoff hole (#18)

Lucas Armstrong 67-71-68–206

Tyler Lane 68-66-73–207

Jeff Scott 69-71-67–207

Nick Cohen 67-72-71–210

Blake Howard 72-71-68–211

Nick York 65-74-73–212

Evan Spence 70-75-67–212

Joe Brooks 68-67-78–213

Ben Treadway 73-71-71–215

Bryan Sangid 71-72-72–215