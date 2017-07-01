Wise County Sheriff deputy uses Narcan nasal spray to rescue overdose victim

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Sheriff’s deputy in Wise County is being credited for saving a man who reportedly overdosed in Coeburn, Virginia on Friday.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s office, Sergeant Myles Cote heard a rescue call over the radio for an unresponsive male lying in the floor with shallow breathing on Laurel Avenue in Coeburn, VA. Cote was in the immediate area and quickly responded.

Once on scene Sergeant Cote located the male in the floor and discovered evidence that he had been smoking synthetic drugs. The male was completely unresponsive and barely breathing. According to the sheriff’s office, Cote administered one dose of Narcan Nasal Spray overdose antidote to the male, which improved his breathing and revived him. The victim was later transported to Mountain View Hospital.

Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes has required all his deputies to be trained to administer the overdose antidote. Three Wise County Deputies are also certified as trainers for the antidote. All deputies carry Narcan Nasal Spray to be used in emergencies.

