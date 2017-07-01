Tow truck drivers take part in procession to remember fellow driver

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – A local tow truck driver’s final wish was granted Saturday afternoon.

More than a dozen tow trucks rode through Gate City, Virginia to remember the life of one of their own.

Carroll Gillenwater recently lost his life after a painful battle with cancer.

Family members said his final wish was for one last ride on the back of his own truck during his funeral procession.

“He wasn’t a real fancy man. He was pretty humble. He didn’t want his last ride in a hearse or a Cadillac or anything like that, so we’re doing everything we can to make that possible for him,” said Carroll’s son Trenity Gillenwater.

Carroll Gillenwater owned Gillenwater Towing company. Family members said they plan on continuing the legacy.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.