THP Investigating fatal car accident in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – According to a crash report issued by Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 81 Saturday in Mosheim.

According to THP, 30-year-old Anna Burns was killed in the accident after being ejected from right rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle 64-year-old Edward Burns and a nine-year-old were both injured.

Troopers say the car was traveling North bound near mile marker 27 on Interstate 81 when it lost control, hydroplaning and went off the left side of the road and skidded into a tree.

The vehicle then went several yards through a wooded area in a median and came to a final stop facing Eastbound.

The crash remains under investigation.

