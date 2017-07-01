Newly announced Northeast State interim president prepares to take office

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – For the first time we’re hearing from the newly announced Interim President of Northeast State Community College, James King.

King most recently served as the Executive Vice Chancellor for the Tennessee Board of Regents.

President of eight years, Doctor Janice Gilliam, recently announced her retirement. Her retirement follows a no-confidence vote from the majority of the faculty senate who was not confident in her leadership. King tells News Channel 11 he wishes Gilliam all the best and he wants faculty to feel confident again and to establish financial stability on campus.

“I’m here for the right reasons. I’m not going to tear down and rebuild, I’m going to look at the strengths that we have here right now and build on those,” King said.

King takes over as interim president July 1. He plans to start meeting with faculty senate to address their concerns no later than July 5.

