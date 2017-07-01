Local veteran receives military awards more than 60 years later

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A local veteran was recognized for his service in the Korean War more than six decades later.

Kurt Stevenson received three medals, including the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, surrounded by friends and family at a surprise celebration in Kingsport Saturday afternoon.

Stevenson said Saturday brought back good memories of the time he spent serving alongside his fellow soldiers.

“I don’t think it’s just for me,” said Stevenson. “Some of them didn’t know they would come home and some of us were lucky we did.”

Family members estimate more than 50 people showed up to celebrate Stevenson’s service.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.